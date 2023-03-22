Death penalty removed from Lori Vallow’s case, trial to begin on April 3

Lori Vallow will not face the death penalty in her upcoming murder trial after east Idaho district Judge Steven Boyce granted a request from Vallow’s defense team on Tuesday.

The team asked to remove potential capital punishment due to the media saturation with the case, Vallow’s mental condition and alleged missteps in handing over evidence by prosecutors.

The following joint statement was issued by Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Blake: “While we are disappointed and respectfully disagree with today’s decision, we will continue to vigorously pursue justice for Tammy, Tylee and JJ.”

Earlier this month, Boyce severed the trials of Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. Vallow is expected to be transferred to the Ada County Jail sometime this week ahead of her trial’s start date of April 3.

East Idaho News reports the trial is expected to be shorter without potential deliberations on capital punishment. Since the trials are severed, the death penalty is still on Daybell’s case.