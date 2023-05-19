'A city for everyone': McLean talks housing, public safety in State of the City

In her fourth State of the City address since being sworn in as mayor, Lauren McLean touted progress on affordability and public safety on Thursday afternoon.

McLean highlighted public-private partnerships creating new affordable housing in the city. The city council will soon consider a zoning-code rewrite allowing for more density.

“They can also be cottage courts, duplexes, triplexes – all of which blend gently into our neighborhoods, just like they did in the Boise of 100 years ago," she said.

McLean also teased new protections for renters and an expansion of a property tax relief program for vulnerable adults.

On public safety, she said Boise is seeing its lowest violent and property crime rates in decades and she celebrated a large new class of police academy recruits.

Talks are also in the works with the Women's and Children's Alliance, McLean said, about a partnership for a new police facility near the future location of Interfaith Sanctuary.

"And we are planning on making the Greenbelt and other areas nearby safer than they are today," she said.

Days before her remarks, an investigation into racism in the Boise Police Department found shortcomings in hiring and training standards there.

Retired Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson is challenging McLean in November's mayoral election.

