Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Idaho State Tax Commission offers tips for Tax Day 2024

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:07 PM MDT
Tiles spelling "TAX" lay on a background of money.
401(K) 2012
/
Flickr

On Tax Day in Idaho, both income and federal tax returns are due. And whether you’re filing physically or electronically, you may want an extension.

Renee Eymann, Senior Public Information Officer at the Idaho State Tax Commission, says it’s important to note that receiving an extension means extra time to file, but you still need to pay, if you owe.

“To qualify for that filing extension, you need to either pay 80% of the estimated tax you owe for 2023, or 100% of the total tax reported on your 2022 income tax return,” Eymann said in an interview.

Eymann also says filing your taxes digitally has several benefits, including software to double-check calculations and easy reference to past years’ returns. It can even help you receive a faster refund.

However, if you’re ready to file tax returns in person today, you can drop them off at your nearest state tax commission office. Curbside service will be available in front of the Boise office today from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tags
News Idaho State Tax CommissionTaxes
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
