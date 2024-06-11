© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Supreme Court declines to review Stanley trail case

Boise State Public Radio News | By Natalie Schachar
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:24 AM MDT
The shore of Redfish Lake with the Sawtooth Mountains in the background.
Rachel Cohen
/
Boise State Public Radio
Redfish Lake is one of the most popular destinations in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a request from the owners of a Sawtooth Valley ranch to review a case over a public trail that crosses their property.

An order issued on Monday determined the case, Sawtooth Mountain Ranch, et al. v. U.S. Forest Service, et al., did not warrant a review by the Court.

At issue is a 4.5-mile-long trail that connects Stanley to Redfish Lake within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The U.S. Forest Service purchased a $1.8 million conservation easement for the trail crossing the private ranch in 2005. Ranch owners David Boren and Lynn Arnone did not own the property when the easement was secured, but in 2019, they filed a lawsuit to block the trail’s construction. They argued the path and its particular location violated federal environmental laws.

A district court judge ruled in favor of the Forest Service, and Boren and Arnone appealed to the 9th Circuit, which sided with the Forest Service.

The Sawtooth ranch owners wanted the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether their claim about the easement is time-barred and whether they have any relief available under the Fifth Amendment.
Tags
News Sawtooth National Recreation AreaU.S. Forest ServiceU.S. Supreme Court
Natalie Schachar
I'm a journalist currently covering the American West. My stories have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post Magazine, Rolling Stone, The Los Angeles Times and other publications. Previously, I worked as an editor for The Associated Press in Mexico City.
See stories by Natalie Schachar

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate