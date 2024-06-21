© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
ACLU of Idaho launches bilingual advocacy workshop for immigrant rights

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:20 PM MDT
A graphic of people with varying skin tones, hair colors and textures. There is a small ACLU of Idaho logo in white letters near the center of the graphic, and the word "SOMOS" in yellow lettering in the bottom center.
ACLU Idaho

The ACLU of Idaho is looking to train new advocates for immigration rights for marginalized populations.

The bilingual advocacy workshop this summer will help advocates and immigrants better understand the legal system. The SOMOS program, which means “We are” in Spanish, is for anyone interested in advocacy work and civil rights.

"Its goal is to build the next generation of leaders in, specifically, the immigrant community and people who are passionate about immigrant rights.”

Rebecca De León, the Communications Director for the ACLU of Idaho, said SOMOS is designed to empower the growing Latino community in Idaho.

The program is structured around immigrant rights but De León says the workshops will give people tools to advocate for themselves and the rights of others.

"People get stuck in a very binary view of immigrants," she said. "They have a very elementary understanding of the complexities of immigration policy and immigration law."

The evening workshops will cover things like the origins of racism and how storytelling can help awareness and acceptance.

The five-week training series in Caldwell and Twin Falls starts in July. The application for the Treasure Valley sessions is Friday, June 21 at midnight.
Tags
News ACLU IdahoCivil RightsImmigrationHispanicLatinoTwin FallsCaldwell
