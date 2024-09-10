© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Idaho resident arrested for ties to terrorist organization

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:07 AM MDT
Idaho Federal Building United States Courthouse (2)
Frankie Barnhill
/
Boise State Public Radio

Boise, Idaho resident Matthew Allison, 37 and Dallas Humber, 34, a resident of Elk Grove, California were charged Monday on 15 counts of soliciting hate crimes and the murder of federal officials, as well as conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. The two were arrested on Friday.

In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Allison was a co-leader of the “Terrorgram Collective,” a terrorist organization that conspired to attack public officials and carry out deadly hate crimes aligning with white supremacist ideology.

Allison helped establish and run Terrorgram over the Telegram social media app. Pavel Durov, the CEO of the messaging platform, was arrested last month by the French government for failing to prevent the spread of illegal activity on the app.

Allison and Humber each face a maximum penalty of 220 years in prison, if convicted on all charges.

The investigation was carried out in Idaho by the FBI Salt Lake City and Sacramento Field Offices with help from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and other foreign and domestic law enforcement agencies.
Tags
News FBIDomestic Terrorism
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate