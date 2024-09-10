Idaho resident arrested for ties to terrorist organization

Boise, Idaho resident Matthew Allison, 37 and Dallas Humber, 34, a resident of Elk Grove, California were charged Monday on 15 counts of soliciting hate crimes and the murder of federal officials, as well as conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. The two were arrested on Friday.

In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Allison was a co-leader of the “Terrorgram Collective,” a terrorist organization that conspired to attack public officials and carry out deadly hate crimes aligning with white supremacist ideology.

Allison helped establish and run Terrorgram over the Telegram social media app. Pavel Durov, the CEO of the messaging platform, was arrested last month by the French government for failing to prevent the spread of illegal activity on the app.

Allison and Humber each face a maximum penalty of 220 years in prison, if convicted on all charges.

The investigation was carried out in Idaho by the FBI Salt Lake City and Sacramento Field Offices with help from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and other foreign and domestic law enforcement agencies.