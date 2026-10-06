Interfaith Sanctuary finds a new home and new recognition

Earlier this year the Interfaith Sanctuary moved from downtown Boise to its new location on State Street\ in West Boise.

The move involved a lot of money, time, court cases and city council decisions, and it made changes to some of what the sanctuary does every day to help its guests.

Now Interfaith has been named "Project of the Year" by the National Women's Shelter Network, and its executive director, Jodi Peterson-Stigers, was just given the 2026 Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement by the City Club of Boise. Jodi joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on the shelter.