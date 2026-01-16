© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Interfaith Sanctuary cuts ribbon on new shelter

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaxon Holmes,
Jaime Geary
Published January 16, 2026 at 8:59 AM MST
The exterior of the new Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street in Boise.
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio
The exterior of the new Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street in Garden City.

Thursday’s commencement marks a new era of housing resources in the Treasure Valley and the end of years of legal conflict between Interfaith Sanctuary and the city of Boise.

More than 200 people will be able to stay at the new 42,000-square-foot shelter, located in Garden City. Andy Goggins, Board Director, said the campus was built to be “homey”.

A room in Interfaith Sanctuary.
A room in Interfaith Sanctuary.
An undecorated room in Interfaith Sanctuary.
An undecorated room in Interfaith Sanctuary.
The kitchen area at Interfaith Sanctuary.
The kitchen area at Interfaith Sanctuary.
"This is meant to not feel like I'm entering into an institutional place, but more like a hotel or an apartment."

Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, said in addition to having a place to sleep, community members will be able to access resources like education, childcare and hospice.

Related: Meet the man who will feed Interfaith’s residents: ‘I’d been waiting for them to ask.’

“One of the larger growing populations is actually the senior community, where they've never been homeless before, but they no longer can support their lifestyle because of the increase in housing costs," said Peterson-Stigers.

In 2025, Our Path Home’s PIT Count found more than 700 people experiencing homelessness in Ada County.

The new shelter awaits permission from the City of Boise before it is officially open.
