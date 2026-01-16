Interfaith Sanctuary cuts ribbon on new shelter

Thursday’s commencement marks a new era of housing resources in the Treasure Valley and the end of years of legal conflict between Interfaith Sanctuary and the city of Boise.

More than 200 people will be able to stay at the new 42,000-square-foot shelter, located in Garden City. Andy Goggins, Board Director, said the campus was built to be “homey”.

1 of 3 — Interfaith Sanctuary A room in Interfaith Sanctuary. Jaime Geary / Boise State Public Radio 2 of 3 — Interfaith Sanctuary An undecorated room in Interfaith Sanctuary. Jaime Geary / Boise State Public Radio 3 of 3 — Interfaith Sanctuary The kitchen area at Interfaith Sanctuary. Jaime Geary / Boise State Public Radio

"This is meant to not feel like I'm entering into an institutional place, but more like a hotel or an apartment."

Jaime Geary / Boise State Public Radio

Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, said in addition to having a place to sleep, community members will be able to access resources like education, childcare and hospice.

“One of the larger growing populations is actually the senior community, where they've never been homeless before, but they no longer can support their lifestyle because of the increase in housing costs," said Peterson-Stigers.

In 2025, Our Path Home’s PIT Count found more than 700 people experiencing homelessness in Ada County.

The new shelter awaits permission from the City of Boise before it is officially open.