We answered your questions on Reddit about the upcoming legislative session

In an effort to better answer the questions from Idahoans across the state, Boise State Public Radio hosted an "Ask Me Anything," or AMA, on R/Idaho about the 2025 legislative session.

Here's what you wanted to know.

Q: Is there going to be another push to try and implement a voucher system to take money from public schools and funnel it to private schools?

A: There will absolutely be another push on this. It’s a major priority for several members of legislative leadership, including House Speaker Mike Moyle.

The biggest question is what form it will take. Past attempts have included creating a tax credit families could apply for, setting aside money for “education savings accounts” or a straight up voucher. Keep an eye on the House Education Committee this year, which had previously blocked this type of legislation. Its new chairman supported a tax credit bill last year that eventually failed.

Q: What will the legislature do to higher education, specifically to universities in the treasure valley

A: It’s a broad question, so hopefully I can cover what you’re looking for.

The Idaho State Board of Education recently passed a few new policies banning the use of “diversity, equity and inclusion ideology.” That’s resulted in the closure of several initiatives, like Boise State’s Gender Equity Center, University of Idaho’s Black Student Union, and others like them. In their place are “student success centers” that are trying to accomplish similar goals for the entire student body.

Legislative leaders just this morning said to expect more bills to be introduced over the next few months.

Will Boise State’s efforts over the past year, like preemptively closing its Gender Equity Center before the policies passed, or its volleyball team forfeiting three times to San José State University over a transgender player take it out of the legislature’s crosshairs? We’ll have to see.

University of Idaho trying to buy University of Phoenix last year took a lot of heat off of Boise State, but the influx of so many new lawmakers adds so many wildcards to the mix.

Q: How much should trans people be worried?

A: I haven’t heard of anything specifically in the works, but it wouldn’t surprise me if a bill or three is introduced related to gender-affirming care for adults.

The Idaho Family Policy Center, which is the main lobbying group that’s been pushing these anti-trans bills over the last several years, seems to be more focused on requiring teachers to read Bible verses in public schools and to eliminate more diversity, equity and inclusion policies across state government.

Q: Any chance we get cannabis for medical use on the ballot, ever?

A: Seemingly not with the groups that have been trying to get the issue on the ballot over the last several elections.

Idaho law requires a bit of complicated math to get an issue on the ballot. Looks like it’ll take a little more than 66,000 signatures in total, plus you have to get a certain number of those from half of all legislative districts across the state.

You need a big ground game fulfilled by dedicated volunteers or paid signature gatherers (or a combination of both). Kind Idaho, the group behind the most recent attempt, raised $4,146 in 2023 and didn’t report any activity the entirety of last year.

State legislators have repeatedly said they will not legalize medical marijuana, let alone recreational marijuana. So unless a more motivated and/or resourced group takes the charge, it doesn’t seem likely.

