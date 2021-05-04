How The Idaho Gives Fundraiser Supports Nonprofits Year-round
Nonprofits are an integral part of Idaho’s economy. There are thousands of charitable organizations in the Gem State, with more than 50 thousand nonprofit employees and even more volunteers. Each spring, the Idaho Gives campaign spotlights these groups and encourages folks to donate generously.
Idaho Matters shares an interview from Boise State Public Radio Morning Edition host George Prentice with Summer Dupree of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.