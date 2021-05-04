© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How The Idaho Gives Fundraiser Supports Nonprofits Year-round

Published May 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM MDT

Nonprofits are an integral part of Idaho’s economy. There are thousands of charitable organizations in the Gem State, with more than 50 thousand nonprofit employees and even more volunteers. Each spring, the Idaho Gives campaign spotlights these groups and encourages folks to donate generously.

Idaho Matters shares an interview from Boise State Public Radio Morning Edition host George Prentice with Summer Dupree of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
