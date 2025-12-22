© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

The woman behind the hits: How Carole King shaped American music

By Samantha Wright
Published December 22, 2025 at 1:03 PM MST
Singer Carole King in 1973
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Singer Carole King in 1973

Singer and songwriter Carole King changed the sound of American music and inspired generations with her timeless hits, but her own story is just as remarkable.

In a compelling new biography, "Carole King: She Made the Earth Move," acclaimed author and journalist Jane Eisner takes readers behind the music, exploring King’s trailblazing career, personal struggles and lasting cultural impact.

Jane Eisner joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters MusicBooks
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
