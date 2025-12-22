The woman behind the hits: How Carole King shaped American music
Singer and songwriter Carole King changed the sound of American music and inspired generations with her timeless hits, but her own story is just as remarkable.
In a compelling new biography, "Carole King: She Made the Earth Move," acclaimed author and journalist Jane Eisner takes readers behind the music, exploring King’s trailblazing career, personal struggles and lasting cultural impact.
Jane Eisner joined Idaho Matters to talk more.