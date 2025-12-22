© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Take a journey through the Appalachian Trail with Idaho Matters

By Samantha Wright
Published December 22, 2025 at 1:07 PM MST
Appalachian Trail
Matt Polodsky 
Appalachian Trail
Matt Polodsky 
Appalachian Trail
Matt Polodsky 
Matthew Podolsky and his mom known as "Chili Pepper Woman" hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Matthew Podolsky and his mom known as "Chili Pepper Woman" hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Matt Polodsky 

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on August 18, 2025.

If you're interested in hiking or how a changing climate is impacting our public lands or even finding ways to deal with grief or racial segregation, we've got a podcast for you.

It's called Common Land, and you may remember season one, where producer Matt Polodsky took a deep dive into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, looking at everything from the ecology to conservation to the raptors that call it home.

For season two, Polodsky, an avid hiker who's spent a lot of time on Idaho trails, teamed up with his mom and set out to hike the length of the entire Appalachian Trail. He joined Idaho Matters to take us on the trail.

Idaho Matters Hiking
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

