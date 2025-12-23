© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Making wishes come true for the terminally ill

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 23, 2025 at 1:03 PM MST
Nic and friends in Hawaii
Wish Granters
Nic and friends in Hawaii

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on July 29, 2025.

For more than a decade, Wish Granters has been helping to create lasting memories for terminally ill adults and their families.

Over the years, they’ve served hundreds of people, granting wishes across Ada, Canyon and Gem counties, and now they’re looking to expand their reach even farther.

To talk more about this exciting change, Olivia Kviklys, the organization's marketing and events coordinator, and Kristin Jackson, the board president, joined Idaho Matters.

Idaho Matters IllnessCharity
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
