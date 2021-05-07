Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 7, 2021

The Idaho Legislature is headed for a record-breaking session as we passed the 117 day mark. Eastern Idaho is reeling from a school shooting in Rigby. Lawmakers passed a bill addressing property taxes — and nobody's happy with it. A trans athlete bill is getting its day in federal court. Sears at the Boise Towne Square Mall could become living space. We cover all this and more on this edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

