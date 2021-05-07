© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 7, 2021

Published May 7, 2021 at 2:29 PM MDT
Stock-Boise-capital-Emilie-Ritter-Saunders-Boise.jpg
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho Legislature is headed for a record-breaking session as we passed the 117 day mark. Eastern Idaho is reeling from a school shooting in Rigby. Lawmakers passed a bill addressing property taxes — and nobody's happy with it. A trans athlete bill is getting its day in federal court. Sears at the Boise Towne Square Mall could become living space. We cover all this and more on this edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

Our journalist panel:

  • James Dawson, Boise State Public Radio
  • Troy Oppie, Boise State Public Radio
  • Melissa Davlin, Idaho Public Television and Idaho Reports
  • Margaret Carmel, reporter with BoiseDev
  • Don Day, founder and editor of BoiseDev

Tags

Idaho Matters2021 LegislatureAaron von EhlingerProperty TaxesTransgender Athletes
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette