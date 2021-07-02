© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How To Keep Your Pets Sane And Safe Over The 4th Of July

Published July 2, 2021 at 2:25 PM MDT

The City of Boise is bringing back its firework display at Ann Morrison Park this Sunday for the 4th of July. It’s a great time for families to gather, celebrate and watch the show.

But for pets? Fireworks can be a traumatic and challenging experience, especially for dogs. So ahead of the weekend Idaho Matters shares an interview with Idaho Humane Society CEO Dr. Jeff Rosenthal. Boise State Public Radio's Morning Edition host George Prentice also spoke with the veterinarian about how the heat can affect animals, and what we can do about it.

Idaho MattersPetsIdaho Humane SocietyFireworks
Frankie Barnhill
