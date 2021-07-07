© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Prominent Idaho Doctors Share Ideas On Prep For Next Pandemic

Published July 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT
Two Idaho doctors, who had public-facing roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, have written a book about their experiences. Dr. David Pate and Dr. Ted Epperly spent the last part of 2020 and the first half of this year writing their book, Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons, Stories and Recommendations. They included many behind-the-scenes insights on how the pandemic played out in Idaho. They also compare how other countries, states and even Idaho counties handled the pandemic with different results. The book will be published by Johns Hopkins University Press in 2022.

