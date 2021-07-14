Sun Valley Brings Back Conference Of Ultra Rich And Powerful After Cancellation Last Year

Did you know that some of the most important deals in tech and business may stem from a conference right her in the Gem State? Specifically, from the annual Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley. The conference brings together some of the most influential moguls for an exclusive — and tightly guarded — gathering each summer. At least, until COVID-19 disrupted things last year. But this summer the conference returned.

Last week, the resort town brought together people including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook and Birkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffet. NPR reporter David Gura was able to get a glimpse at what was going on at the conference and shares his reporting with Idaho Matters.