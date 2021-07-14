© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our first-ever Sustainer Appreciation Week!
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Sun Valley Brings Back Conference Of Ultra Rich And Powerful After Cancellation Last Year

Published July 14, 2021 at 1:56 PM MDT
Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan
Julie Jacobson/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this July 9, 2011 file photo, Facebook president and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, walks to morning sessions with Priscilla Chan during the Allen and Co. Sun Valley Conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Did you know that some of the most important deals in tech and business may stem from a conference right her in the Gem State? Specifically, from the annual Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley. The conference brings together some of the most influential moguls for an exclusive — and tightly guarded — gathering each summer. At least, until COVID-19 disrupted things last year. But this summer the conference returned.

Last week, the resort town brought together people including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook and Birkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffet. NPR reporter David Gura was able to get a glimpse at what was going on at the conference and shares his reporting with Idaho Matters.

Tags

Idaho MattersAllen & Co.Sun ValleyTechnologyBusiness
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill