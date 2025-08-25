© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Eating for a health body and a healthy planet

By Lucina Glynn
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
The sun begins to set as cows graze a field Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.
Julio Cortez
/
Associated Press
The sun begins to set as cows graze a field Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.

We've all heard that what we put on our plate matters but did you know that changing your food habits can not only improve your health but also combat climate change? All it takes is a transition to plant-rich eating.

That’s the topic Boise Community Climate Action Committee Member Mark Masarik and retired educator Ellen Bush will be tackling during their Aug. 28 presentation at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise.

They joined Idaho Matters to talk about how our food choices impact our personal and planet health.

Tags
Idaho Matters Climate ChangeDiet
Stay Connected
Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate