Eating for a health body and a healthy planet

We've all heard that what we put on our plate matters but did you know that changing your food habits can not only improve your health but also combat climate change? All it takes is a transition to plant-rich eating .

That’s the topic Boise Community Climate Action Committee Member Mark Masarik and retired educator Ellen Bush will be tackling during their Aug. 28 presentation at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise .

They joined Idaho Matters to talk about how our food choices impact our personal and planet health.