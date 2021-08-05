© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
How The Federal Eviction Moratorium May — And May Not — Help Idaho Renters

Published August 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., flanked by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, left, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., right, speaks to the press after it was announced that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium outside of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. For the past five days, lawmakers and activists primarily led by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., have been sitting in on the steps of Capitol Hill to protest the expiration of the eviction moratorium. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

A federal moratorium on evictions expired this weekend, but this week president Joe Biden enacted another limited protection for people behind on their rent and facing eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how will that latest move help Idahoans who may be close to losing the homes they rent?

Idaho Matters speaks with Ali Rabe, Executive Director of Jesse Tree which focuses on preventing eviction and homelessness for Treasure Valley families.

Sasa Woodruff
With more than two decades in the broadcast news arena, Sáša has reported, produced and edited for major news outlets, including NPR, Public Radio International and American Public Media. She started her career in local TV stations in her hometown, Salt Lake City, Utah; there she produced daily news and TV documentaries.
See stories by Sasa Woodruff