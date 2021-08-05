How The Federal Eviction Moratorium May — And May Not — Help Idaho Renters
A federal moratorium on evictions expired this weekend, but this week president Joe Biden enacted another limited protection for people behind on their rent and facing eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how will that latest move help Idahoans who may be close to losing the homes they rent?
Idaho Matters speaks with Ali Rabe, Executive Director of Jesse Tree which focuses on preventing eviction and homelessness for Treasure Valley families.