Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 6, 2021
From a water shortage in the face of climate change, a new park in Boise dedicated to a trailblazing Democratic politician, a huge new housing proposal in Ada County and the latest a contentious House Ethics Hearing — there's a lot to cover on the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.
Our journalist panel today:
- Scott McIntosh, Idaho Statesman Opinion Editor
- Don Day, BoiseDev founder and editor
- Betsy Russell, Idaho Press Boise bureau chief
- Joe Parris, KTVB reporter