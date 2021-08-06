© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 6, 2021

Published August 6, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT
It’s hard to miss the unusual pink tree in Boise’s new Cherie Buckner-Webb Park at the corner of Bannock and 11th streets. People gravitate to the swinging benches that drop from “Gentle Breeze,” a public art piece by New York artist Matthew Mazzotta.

From a water shortage in the face of climate change, a new park in Boise dedicated to a trailblazing Democratic politician, a huge new housing proposal in Ada County and the latest a contentious House Ethics Hearing — there's a lot to cover on the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

Our journalist panel today:

