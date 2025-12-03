© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Holiday magic on ice: Boise Figure Skating Club presents 'Jingle Blades'

By Samantha Wright
Published December 3, 2025 at 2:26 PM MST
Aquila
/
Flickr

What happens when you mix holiday fun with gold medal award-winning ice skaters? Well, you get Jingle Blades: A Journey on Ice!

The annual show turns Idaho IceWorld into a festive holiday event, and performers hit the ice this Friday and Saturday.

Tara Laferriere is the director of Jingle Blades for the Boise Figure Skating Club. She’s a member of the U.S. Figure Skating Association, and she choreographed everything from Scott Hamilton's Comeback show and the 2002 Winter Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

She joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Jingle Blades.

Tags
Idaho Matters Ice Skating
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate