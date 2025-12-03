Holiday magic on ice: Boise Figure Skating Club presents 'Jingle Blades'

What happens when you mix holiday fun with gold medal award-winning ice skaters? Well, you get Jingle Blades: A Journey on Ice!

The annual show turns Idaho IceWorld into a festive holiday event, and performers hit the ice this Friday and Saturday.

Tara Laferriere is the director of Jingle Blades for the Boise Figure Skating Club. She’s a member of the U.S. Figure Skating Association, and she choreographed everything from Scott Hamilton's Comeback show and the 2002 Winter Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

She joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Jingle Blades.

