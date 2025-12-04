Pedaling joy: Boise Bicycle Project gears up for holiday giveaway

Next week, the Boise Bicycle Project is rolling into the holiday season with their biggest giveaway to date.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, they’ll be handing out more than 600 bikes, all of them dreamed up by kids across the Treasure Valley.

To make this happen, though, the nonprofit needs a little extra help. Which is why they’re looking to the community for support, whether that’s donating a bike, volunteering your time or choosing to sponsor a dream bike.

Devin McComas, the executive director of the Boise Bicycle Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk to us more about the upcoming event.