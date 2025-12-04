© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Pedaling joy: Boise Bicycle Project gears up for holiday giveaway

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:06 PM MST
1 of 4  — DSC01149.JPG
Boise Bicycle Project
2 of 4  — Shop-Space.jpg
Boise Bicycle Project
3 of 4  — DSC01786.jpg
Boise Bicycle Project
4 of 4  — DSC01543.JPG
Boise Bicycle Project

Next week, the Boise Bicycle Project is rolling into the holiday season with their biggest giveaway to date.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, they’ll be handing out more than 600 bikes, all of them dreamed up by kids across the Treasure Valley.

To make this happen, though, the nonprofit needs a little extra help. Which is why they’re looking to the community for support, whether that’s donating a bike, volunteering your time or choosing to sponsor a dream bike.

Devin McComas, the executive director of the Boise Bicycle Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk to us more about the upcoming event.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Bicycle Project
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate