Idaho artist brings Christa McAuliffe to life with new documentary

When the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded in 1986, New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe was one of the seven-member crew who perished as the craft broke up during its tenth takeoff.

She was chosen from a pool of more than 10,000 applicants in NASAs Teacher in Space program. Kids across the country remember her curly hair and enthusiastic smile.

Idaho sculptor Benjamin Victor captured her essence and vitality in his incredible bronze sculpture of McAuliffe that sits at the New Hampshire State House.

Victor took on the commission to sculpt a lifelike bronze of the astronaut and Idaho Public Television was at his Boise studio to document the process.