As Taliban Takes Over, One Idaho Journalist Reflects On His Time Reporting From Afghanistan

By now we’ve all seen the images of Afghan people crowded on U.S. military planes and the desperate videos of some who clung to the outside of aircraft as they took off. Kabul can feel a world away, but right now it’s time for every American to look closely at these images. After two decades of our country being invested in a war there, the people left behind deserve our attention.

Heath Druzin is a reporter in Idaho these days, but between 2009-2016 he was covering the American war in Afghanistan. Idaho Matters talks with Druzin about what he's hearing from an Afghan colleague who is scared for his safety now that the Taliban has taken over the country.