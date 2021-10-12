© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

1M partnership with NASA works to protect Idaho's starry sky

Published October 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM MDT
StanleyEvening_Clouds_Twilight.JPG
Matt Guilhem
/
Boise State Public Radio

You may remember some of our reporting on how a very large piece of central Idaho was turned into a dark sky reserve. Stretching from Ketchum to above Stanley, the reserve is a partnership designed to keep the sky as dark as possible so people can come and experience the wonder of the starry night sky.

A new collaboration has pulled together to help protect the reserve, bring NASA into more Idaho classrooms, use stem to teach the next generation of students and so much more.

Joining Idaho Matters today to talk about the new "Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve Stem Network" are Kristen Erickson, NASA's Director for Science Engagement and Partnerships, Brian Jackson, astronomy professor at Boise State University Department of Physics and Principal Investigator for “The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve STEM Network", and Carol Cole, president of the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.

Tags

Idaho MattersDark Sky ReserveBoise State UniversityNASAKetchumStanleyEnvironment
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright