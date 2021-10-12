1M partnership with NASA works to protect Idaho's starry sky

You may remember some of our reporting on how a very large piece of central Idaho was turned into a dark sky reserve. Stretching from Ketchum to above Stanley, the reserve is a partnership designed to keep the sky as dark as possible so people can come and experience the wonder of the starry night sky.

A new collaboration has pulled together to help protect the reserve, bring NASA into more Idaho classrooms, use stem to teach the next generation of students and so much more.

Joining Idaho Matters today to talk about the new "Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve Stem Network" are Kristen Erickson, NASA's Director for Science Engagement and Partnerships, Brian Jackson, astronomy professor at Boise State University Department of Physics and Principal Investigator for “The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve STEM Network", and Carol Cole, president of the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.

