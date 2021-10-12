© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Conference explores future of alternatives transportation in Idaho

Published October 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM MDT
courtesy of Idaho Walk Bike Alliance Facebook Page

For more than a decade, the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance has had one vision in mind—to have a transportation system throughout Idaho that supports and encourages walking, bicycling and active transportation.

Tomorrow, they’ll be hosting their annual transportation conference—virtually of course.

Idaho Matters is joined by Cynthia Gibson, Executive Director of the alliance, and one of the conference’s featured speakers, Leah Shahum, the founder and director of Vision Zero.

Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
