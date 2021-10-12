Conference explores future of alternatives transportation in Idaho
For more than a decade, the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance has had one vision in mind—to have a transportation system throughout Idaho that supports and encourages walking, bicycling and active transportation.
Tomorrow, they’ll be hosting their annual transportation conference—virtually of course.
Idaho Matters is joined by Cynthia Gibson, Executive Director of the alliance, and one of the conference’s featured speakers, Leah Shahum, the founder and director of Vision Zero.