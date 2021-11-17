© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho doctors talk masks in schools after child vaccines roll out

Published November 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM MST
Children ages 5-11 are able to get vaccinated, prompting questions about masking in Idaho schools. Meanwhile, COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are still high in Idaho, but state health officials say they are declining. Those trends are starting to relieve some pressure on our state’s healthcare providers, which remains in crisis standards of care.

Idaho Matters learns more about how the pandemic is affecting the state right now with two medical doctors:

  • Dr. David Pate, member of the governor's coronavirus task force and former CEO of St. Luke's Health
  • Dr. Julie Lyons, a family practice physician with St. Luke’s Wood River Valley

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon.
