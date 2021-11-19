© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Nov. 19, 2021

Published November 19, 2021 at 2:15 PM MST
BOI_0512lgx12housegallery.jpeg
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman
People in the House gallery listen as state representatives vote to extend the 2021 legislative session with a recess. House members must now reconvene before the end of the year.

The Idaho Legislature shortly reconvened (without passing any new bills) this week, ending a legislative session that began in January. But the House did vote to censure one of their own. Why didn't any of the many vaccine-themed proposals get through House and Senate, and could they come back in the 2022 session? We dig into that question and much more on today's Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

Guest host Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News is leading the conversation along with:

Tags

Idaho Matters2021 LegislatureCOVID-19 VaccineMicron
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
