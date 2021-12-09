© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Why Idaho needs more kids to learn how to code

Published December 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (Dec. 6, 2021) -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined students at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell today to code alongside them during the school’s Hour of Code Celebration with help from student Ben Ferro. (Photo by Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STEM Action Center)

On Monday, Gov. Brad Little proclaimed this was computer science education week in Idaho. He spent some time coding with kids at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell to spotlight how important coding education has become as the state's need for tech jobs continues to grow.

Idaho Matters talks with Idaho STEM Action Center Executive Director Dr. Kaitlin Maguire, Intuit Principal Solution Architect Erin-Todd "Jet" Hansen and Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Dr. Kellie Taylor.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
