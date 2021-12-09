Why Idaho needs more kids to learn how to code

On Monday, Gov. Brad Little proclaimed this was computer science education week in Idaho. He spent some time coding with kids at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell to spotlight how important coding education has become as the state's need for tech jobs continues to grow.

Idaho Matters talks with Idaho STEM Action Center Executive Director Dr. Kaitlin Maguire, Intuit Principal Solution Architect Erin-Todd "Jet" Hansen and Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Dr. Kellie Taylor.

