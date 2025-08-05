Why the city of Boise is mapping urban heat in the Treasure Valley

Next week, Boise's Climate Action Team will be hitting the streets to try and figure out which parts of the city are the hottest.

As climate change continues to drive up temperatures, more states across the U.S. are creating heat maps to help identify areas that are vulnerable to extreme heat.

However, doing this is no small effort, which is why Boise is looking for volunteers to help in the endeavor.

Alex Brooks, the climate action and sustainability coordinator for the city of Boise, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this mission.

