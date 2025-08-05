© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Sustainer Appreciation Week!
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why the city of Boise is mapping urban heat in the Treasure Valley

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:25 PM MDT
A thermal imaging device attached to an iPhone shows a range of temperatures with reds and oranges representing hot conditions. Some cities are mapping heat to better understand how to prepare for extreme temperatures.
Britny Cordera
/
KOSU
A thermal imaging device attached to an iPhone shows a range of temperatures with reds and oranges representing hot conditions. Some cities are mapping heat to better understand how to prepare for extreme temperatures.

Next week, Boise's Climate Action Team will be hitting the streets to try and figure out which parts of the city are the hottest.

As climate change continues to drive up temperatures, more states across the U.S. are creating heat maps to help identify areas that are vulnerable to extreme heat.

However, doing this is no small effort, which is why Boise is looking for volunteers to help in the endeavor.

Alex Brooks, the climate action and sustainability coordinator for the city of Boise, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this mission.

Tags
Idaho Matters HeatClimate Change
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate