Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Reclaiming power:' Youth climate group advocates for a clean energy future

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
The Idaho Climate Justice League, Idaho Sierra Club's youth activist team, painting a “Community Solar” mural along Parkcenter Blvd, Boise, Idaho on May 18, 2025.
Idaho Climate Justice League
/
Idaho Sierra Club
The Idaho Climate Justice League, Idaho Sierra Club's youth activist team, painting a "Community Solar" mural along Parkcenter Blvd, Boise, Idaho on May 18, 2025.

If you’re local to Boise, you may have noticed that in recent months the city has gotten a bit more colorful.

That’s thanks to a new mural created by the Sierra Club's Climate Justice League.

Just a few weeks ago, the youth-led group unveiled the project along Parkcenter Boulevard, advocating for a clean energy future with a message that’s now hard to miss: a call for “community solar for all.”

Lisa Young, the director of the Idaho chapter of the Sierra Club and Harmony Trude, a youth leader of the Climate Justice League, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this mission and the mural.

