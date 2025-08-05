'Reclaiming power:' Youth climate group advocates for a clean energy future

If you’re local to Boise, you may have noticed that in recent months the city has gotten a bit more colorful.

That’s thanks to a new mural created by the Sierra Club's Climate Justice League.

Just a few weeks ago, the youth-led group unveiled the project along Parkcenter Boulevard, advocating for a clean energy future with a message that’s now hard to miss: a call for “community solar for all.”

Lisa Young, the director of the Idaho chapter of the Sierra Club and Harmony Trude, a youth leader of the Climate Justice League, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this mission and the mural.