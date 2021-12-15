© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho medical community on alert after Omicron variant is confirmed

Published December 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM MST
Virus Outbreak Hospital
Kyle Green/AP
/
FR171837 AP
Medical professionals pronate a 39 year old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

COVID-19 infections where going down in our state, but state health officials are concerned we could once again go in the wrong direction as the Omicron variant has been detected in Idaho.

Idaho Matters learns from two medical professionals about what this might mean for holiday travel and gatherings, and what it could mean for hospitals in 2022.

  • Dr. David Pate: former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the Idaho coronavirus task force
  • Dr. Jim Souza: Chief Physician Executive at St. Luke's Health System

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19Omicron variant
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette