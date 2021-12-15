Idaho medical community on alert after Omicron variant is confirmed
COVID-19 infections where going down in our state, but state health officials are concerned we could once again go in the wrong direction as the Omicron variant has been detected in Idaho.
Idaho Matters learns from two medical professionals about what this might mean for holiday travel and gatherings, and what it could mean for hospitals in 2022.
- Dr. David Pate: former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the Idaho coronavirus task force
- Dr. Jim Souza: Chief Physician Executive at St. Luke's Health System