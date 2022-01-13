Why Idaho primary care clinics are on the frontline of the Omicron surge

Medical clinics around Idaho have been overwhelmed with a huge influx of patients as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly through the population. One of the Treasure Valley’s largest health care providers — the Primary Health Medical Group — hasn’t been able to keep up with demand.

Primary Health Dr. David Peterman is the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group.

That overwhelming demand — and COVID-19 infections among their staff — has forced some urgent care clinics in the system to close temporarily.

At the same time, since the pandemic began Primary Health has given more than 200,000 vaccinations, tested 200,000 people for covid and has evaluated over 500,000 patients.

So what does this mean for the next few weeks as we move through this latest surge? Idaho Matters goes in depth with pediatrician and the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group Dr. David Peterman.

