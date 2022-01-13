© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Why Idaho primary care clinics are on the frontline of the Omicron surge

Published January 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM MST
PHMG clinic front.jpg
Primary Health Medical Group

Medical clinics around Idaho have been overwhelmed with a huge influx of patients as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly through the population. One of the Treasure Valley’s largest health care providers — the Primary Health Medical Group — hasn’t been able to keep up with demand.

David Peterman CEO Primary Health 2021.jpg
Primary Health
Dr. David Peterman is the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group.

That overwhelming demand — and COVID-19 infections among their staff — has forced some urgent care clinics in the system to close temporarily.

At the same time, since the pandemic began Primary Health has given more than 200,000 vaccinations, tested 200,000 people for covid and has evaluated over 500,000 patients.

So what does this mean for the next few weeks as we move through this latest surge? Idaho Matters goes in depth with pediatrician and the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group Dr. David Peterman.

Tags

Idaho MattersOmicron variantPrimary Health Medical GroupCommunity Health
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright