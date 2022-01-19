© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

From masking to testing, Idaho doctors answer your questions about omicron

Published January 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST
Virus Outbreak Biden Masks
Elaine Thompson/AP
/
AP
FILE - Registered nurse Jessalynn Dest pulls on a new N95 mask as indentations remain from another she had just removed after leaving a COVID-19 patient room in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Jan. 14, 2022, in Seattle. The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Idaho state health officials continue to warn we are the precipice of crisis standards of care as COVID-19 patients begin to once again fill hospital beds. That could make it harder for some patients to get the care they need.

So how can you protect you and your community from the omicron variant? Idaho Matters poses your questions to medical professionals so you can have the best, most accurate information about this phase of the pandemic.

Our guests today:

  • Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the Idaho coronavirus task force
  • Dr. Michael Born, Chief Medical Officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
