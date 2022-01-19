From masking to testing, Idaho doctors answer your questions about omicron
Idaho state health officials continue to warn we are the precipice of crisis standards of care as COVID-19 patients begin to once again fill hospital beds. That could make it harder for some patients to get the care they need.
So how can you protect you and your community from the omicron variant? Idaho Matters poses your questions to medical professionals so you can have the best, most accurate information about this phase of the pandemic.
Our guests today:
- Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the Idaho coronavirus task force
- Dr. Michael Born, Chief Medical Officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise