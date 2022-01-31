'Extremely American' podcast examines Idaho's Ammon Bundy as a national patriot movement leader

This month we’ve been featuring episodes of “Extremely American,” a new podcast that looks at the influence of the far-right patriot movement in Idaho and across the country.

Today on Idaho Matters, podcast host Heath Druzin gives us a close-up look at the story of a well-known figure in the movement: Ammon Bundy. The episode traces Bundy’s rise to prominence after a standoff with federal agents at his dad’s Nevada ranch in 2014, to his role as the founder of a network of far-right followers that have bristled against COVID-19 restrictions and position as a candidate for Idaho governor.