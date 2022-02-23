© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Face masks, vaccine boosters, COVID-19 and heart issues - answering your questions on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable

Published February 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST
Friday, February 25 will mark two years to the day that health officials with the CDC said the coronavirus was heading towards pandemic status, as it had already met two of the three criteria needed to be considered a pandemic. The required factors were illness resulting in death, sustained person-to-person spread, and worldwide spread.

This week, listeners want to know about where to find face masks, 2nd booster shots, and possible heart complications in patients who had COVID-19.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about where we are almost two years into this pandemic are:

  • Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the state's COVID-19 task force
  • Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s System Medical Director, Primary Care

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineFace Mask
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
