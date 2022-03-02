© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

CDC, face masks, kid vaccines, and long COVID - answering your questions on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable

Published March 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST
From new CDC mask guidelines to the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a lot to talk about on Idaho Matters with our medical experts.

Joining Idaho Matters today are:

  • Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the state's COVID-19 task force
  • Dr. Ryan Williams, the medical director for Direct Covid Care, a monoclonal antibody clinic in Boise. He’s also a hospitalist at Saint Alphonsus in Boise and manages several skilled nursing facilities throughout the Treasure Valley

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon.
