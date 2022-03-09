Long COVID and the "stealth variant" on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable
From long COVID to the BA.2 variant, there's a lot to talk about on Idaho Matters with our medical experts. We take a deep dive into the symptoms of long COVID and a new study that shows damage in brain scans of people who had a mild case of COVID-19.
Joining Idaho Matters today are:
- Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the state's COVID-19 task force
- Dr. Ryan Williams, the medical director for Direct Covid Care, a monoclonal antibody clinic in Boise. He’s also a hospitalist at Saint Alphonsus in Boise and manages several skilled nursing facilities throughout the Treasure Valley