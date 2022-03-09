© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Long COVID and the "stealth variant" on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable

Published March 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST
From long COVID to the BA.2 variant, there's a lot to talk about on Idaho Matters with our medical experts. We take a deep dive into the symptoms of long COVID and a new study that shows damage in brain scans of people who had a mild case of COVID-19.

Joining Idaho Matters today are:

  • Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the state's COVID-19 task force
  • Dr. Ryan Williams, the medical director for Direct Covid Care, a monoclonal antibody clinic in Boise. He’s also a hospitalist at Saint Alphonsus in Boise and manages several skilled nursing facilities throughout the Treasure Valley

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
