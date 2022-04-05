© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

New Caldwell distribution site to help Canyon County food insecurity

Published April 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM MDT
idaho_foodbank_mobile_pantry_samantha_wright.jpg
Samantha Wright/BSPRN
/

The COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have put a strain on many households in the Treasure Valley. Many have found some relief in the form of food distributions put together by various groups. One of those groups, WICAP, had been holding these free events in Caldwell until they lost their distribution site. After a short hiatus, they will be back in action soon. Idaho's Foodbank's director of programs and partnerships, Jamie Hansen, is here to talk more about the need in Caldwell and Canyon County.

