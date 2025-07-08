© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
One Idaho woman is bringing cultural appreciation to the pageant stage

By Lucina Glynn,
Samantha Wright
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:10 PM MDT
Keylee Crouteu

You’ve probably heard of the Miss America pageant, but have you heard of the Miss for America Strong pageant?

It's part of the Mrs. America organization, and it’s for single women who are divorced, widowed or unattached, with or without kids. It’s designed to empower women and encourage them to be active in their own communities.

Nara Lee is this year’s Miss Idaho for America Strong 2025 and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters WomenCommunityCulture
Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
