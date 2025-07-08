One Idaho woman is bringing cultural appreciation to the pageant stage

You’ve probably heard of the Miss America pageant, but have you heard of the Miss for America Strong pageant?

It's part of the Mrs. America organization, and it’s for single women who are divorced, widowed or unattached, with or without kids. It’s designed to empower women and encourage them to be active in their own communities.

Nara Lee is this year’s Miss Idaho for America Strong 2025 and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.