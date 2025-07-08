Idaho 44: Nez Perce - A century-old bench's legal legacy
The Nez Perce County Courthouse is getting a new home, and it's bringing a piece of history with it: a distinctive wooden bench dating back to the early 1900s.
Originally used in Idaho Supreme Court proceedings in Lewiston, the bench became a silent witness to Idaho’s early judiciary. Now it is a symbol of North Idaho’s legal legacy.
We are joined by Administrative District Judge Mark Monson to talk about the relocation and the rich history etched into the wooden bench.