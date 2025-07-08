© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho 44: Nez Perce - A century-old bench's legal legacy

By Lucina Glynn
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:11 PM MDT
State of Idaho Judicial Branch

The Nez Perce County Courthouse is getting a new home, and it's bringing a piece of history with it: a distinctive wooden bench dating back to the early 1900s.

Originally used in Idaho Supreme Court proceedings in Lewiston, the bench became a silent witness to Idaho’s early judiciary. Now it is a symbol of North Idaho’s legal legacy.

We are joined by Administrative District Judge Mark Monson to talk about the relocation and the rich history etched into the wooden bench.

Idaho Matters Idaho 44Nez Perce CountyIdaho Supreme CourtIdaho History
Lucina Glynn
Lucina Glynn

