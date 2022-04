The family of one of the people killed in the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting is preparing to sue Boise police, the Ada County Prosecutor, and 10 other parties for millions of dollars in damages.

It’s the latest twist in a story that left two people and the shooter dead, while shocking Boise residents.

Nicole Blanchard is a reporter with the Idaho Statesman and has been following this story. She joins Idaho Matters with an update.