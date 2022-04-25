Four women travel over 1,000 miles to save Idaho's salmon

This Friday four women, along with their support team, will begin a 1,000 mile journey to bring awareness to the issues posed by four lower Snake River dams, and one stibnite mine in order to help save Idaho's salmon from extinction.

Their conservation campaign uses skis and paddles, following the natural migration path of the salmon, all the way from source to sea. Along the way they hope to connect with the surrounding communities and start conversations about the threats facing endangered salmon species.

Two women from the team join Gemma to talk more about their mission and the impact they hope to have.

