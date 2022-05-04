Are more vaccinated people dying of COVID-19? Answering your questions on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable

The Washington Post is reporting that more vaccinated people, often the elderly or immunocompromised, are dying of COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, the majority of deaths in the U.S. came from people who did not get vaccinated. However, the Post says that 42 percent of people who died of COVID in January and February were vaccinated.

We wanted to ask Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, why this was happening and talk more about other COVID-19 news.