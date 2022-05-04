© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Are more vaccinated people dying of COVID-19? Answering your questions on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable

Published May 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT
vaccine_shot.png
Richard Villalon
/
Adobe Stock

The Washington Post is reporting that more vaccinated people, often the elderly or immunocompromised, are dying of COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, the majority of deaths in the U.S. came from people who did not get vaccinated. However, the Post says that 42 percent of people who died of COVID in January and February were vaccinated.

We wanted to ask Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, why this was happening and talk more about other COVID-19 news.

Idaho Matters COVID-19Doctors RoundtableVaccination
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
