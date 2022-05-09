A historic church in Boise's North End gets a new beginning

A landmark church in Boise’s North End is getting a second chance at life.

The Immanuel Methodist Episcopal Church was built in 1907. After the 1970’s though the church was sold and fell into disrepair, eventually ending up on Idaho's “Top 10 most endangered” historic sites list.

Here's where the building's Cinderella story begins. After years of neglect the Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts bought the property and began renovating it, all with the intention of turning it into a children's art school.

Idaho Matters sits down with TRICA CEO Jon Swarthout and Kay Hummel, the great-granddaughter of the church's original chief architect, to talk more about the renovation.