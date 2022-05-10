© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Boise examines unique affordable housing options

Published May 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT
MALAD_PARK_MARGARET_CARMEL.jpg
Margaret Carmel
/
BoiseDev
The sign at the entrance of the mobile home park near Shoshone Park the City of Boise is considering purchasing.

Affordable housing is hard to come by these days so residents of a mobile home park in our region were understandably worried when the property that their homes were on went up for sale.

The Treasure Valley is no stranger to this situation, where a long-established mobile home park is sold to a developer and the residents have to move out, and often face much higher housing costs somewhere else.

That's the scenario facing residents of a mobile home park on the Boise Bench. The city wants to buy up the property for an immediate affordable housing project. A city council member says it would keep dozens of people in their homes.

Senior Reporter for Boisedev.com Margaret Carmel joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this story and other efforts the city is looking at to provide affordable housing.

Idaho Matters Affordable Housing
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters
