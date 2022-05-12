© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

One social movement is helping to build community by keeping the planet a little cleaner

Published May 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT
basket of bounty.jpeg
Liesl Clark
A basket of produce and other goodies given away to the Buy Nothing community.

“Buy less and share more,” that is the motto of the Buy Nothing Project. Their community has more than five million members, making it one of the largest gift economies in the world.

So how does a gift economy work? Well nothing in the community is sold, but rather given away for free, making everything from a grill to a gallon of milk equal value.

The project operates within simple parameters: you can gift an item, ask for an item or show gratitude.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the project is Buy Nothing Co-founder Liesl Clark and Marnie De Bois, a local member of the Buy Nothing community.

Tags

Idaho Matters EnviornmentRecycle
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.