One social movement is helping to build community by keeping the planet a little cleaner

“Buy less and share more,” that is the motto of the Buy Nothing Project. Their community has more than five million members, making it one of the largest gift economies in the world.

So how does a gift economy work? Well nothing in the community is sold, but rather given away for free, making everything from a grill to a gallon of milk equal value.

The project operates within simple parameters: you can gift an item, ask for an item or show gratitude.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the project is Buy Nothing Co-founder Liesl Clark and Marnie De Bois, a local member of the Buy Nothing community.