Idaho Matters

How to have hard conversations with your kids

Published May 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT
Flickr
A bunch of children playing and running around a playground at a church party.

As we continue to see heated debates around social justice issues, education freedom and how post-pandemic life might look - what seems to be lacking is a place for kids and caregivers to find resources to be able to talk about these issues and attitudes.

Amber O'Neal Johnston, the author of the book "A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond", joins Idaho Matters to talk about fostering open dialogue around discrimination, race, gender, disability and class.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
