How to have hard conversations with your kids

As we continue to see heated debates around social justice issues, education freedom and how post-pandemic life might look - what seems to be lacking is a place for kids and caregivers to find resources to be able to talk about these issues and attitudes.

Amber O'Neal Johnston, the author of the book "A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond", joins Idaho Matters to talk about fostering open dialogue around discrimination, race, gender, disability and class.

