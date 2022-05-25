© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 25, 2022

Published May 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM MDT
A white sign on the ground that says "Cole Diagnostics laboratory sciences" and a blue arrow pointing left.
Boise State Public Radio

Just a few days after winning the GOP primary for State Attorney General, Raul Labrador led the charge to direct Central District Health to remove any recommendation for face masks from its website.

This move comes as statewide cases of COVID-19 are ticking up, and Ada County continues to be a hotspot for cases.

Last Friday, when the Board of Health met, the level of the virus found in Boise’s wastewater had more than doubled in less than a week.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk about COVID-19, masks and the latest news is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System, and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.

Tags

Idaho Matters MasksCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright