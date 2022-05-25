Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 25, 2022

Just a few days after winning the GOP primary for State Attorney General, Raul Labrador led the charge to direct Central District Health to remove any recommendation for face masks from its website.

This move comes as statewide cases of COVID-19 are ticking up, and Ada County continues to be a hotspot for cases.

Last Friday, when the Board of Health met, the level of the virus found in Boise’s wastewater had more than doubled in less than a week.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk about COVID-19, masks and the latest news is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System, and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.