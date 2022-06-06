Nampa helps raise awareness of elder abuse

According to the National Council on Aging, one in ten Americans 60 and over experience some form of elder abuse.

This issue affects nearly five million people each year, yet statistics on elder abuse are often limited and underreported.

This month the Nampa Family Justice Center is hosting a walk to help raise awareness of elder abuse.

Joining Idaho Matters today to talk more about this issue and elder abuse awareness month is Jeannie Strohmeyer, the Executive Director for the Nampa Family Justice Center and Program Coordinator, Alyssa Groen.

