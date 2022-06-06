© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Nampa helps raise awareness of elder abuse

Published June 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM MDT
hand-in-hand-hospice-patient-nursing-preview.jpg
Creative Commons CC0
/

According to the National Council on Aging, one in ten Americans 60 and over experience some form of elder abuse.

This issue affects nearly five million people each year, yet statistics on elder abuse are often limited and underreported.

This month the Nampa Family Justice Center is hosting a walk to help raise awareness of elder abuse.

Joining Idaho Matters today to talk more about this issue and elder abuse awareness month is Jeannie Strohmeyer, the Executive Director for the Nampa Family Justice Center and Program Coordinator, Alyssa Groen.

Tags

Idaho Matters ElderlyNampaCanyon County
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski